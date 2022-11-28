Nick Aldis makes first appearance since NWA controversy and connections to WWE

Nick Aldis recently made his first appearance since the NWA controversy.

Nick Aldis' name recently made headlines. It all started when Aldis posted a message on Instagram stating that he was giving his notice to NWA because he was unhappy with the direction of the company.

Following this, Billy Corgan suspended Aldis in retaliation. He also removed the former NWA Worlds Champion from future bookings. Since then, problems between NWA and Aldis have been on the rise, with the latter even calling NWA toxic.

"I hope now you see why it was important to me to let you know that I had given my notice to the NWA BEFORE this ppv. What was once a promising endeavour that I turned down bigger opportunities to take the lead on, has become the most toxic brand in pro wrestling. Thank you all for the support," said Nick Aldis. [H/T Fightful]

Since his controversial suspension, Aldis hasn't made any appearances on the independent scene up until recently.

Aldis appeared at the latest WrestleCade SuperShow and participated in a 31-man battle royal. Aldis went on to win the battle royal, much to the delight of the fans.

Nick Aldis expressed interest in joining WWE

During an appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Aldis stated that he wanted to sign with WWE 5 years ago. He also stated that he wanted to see if he could make it considering he had paid his dues.

"It was time for me to move on. I wasn't released. My contract expired and I didn't sign another one. I was sort of ready to try something else. Truth be told, I wanted to see if I could get to WWE and still do. In my mind, I was like, I've paid my dues, I've worked with a lot of guys, I've done about as much as I can do." [h/t POST Wrestling]

Aldis will soon become a free agent from the start of next year when his contract with NWA expires. It will be interesting to see if he will sign with WWE after his exit from NWA.

