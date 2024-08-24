Nick Aldis made a huge announcement before WWE SmackDown. WWE's official account posted what he had to say, completely changing the upcoming Bash in Berlin.

So far, only the top feuds in WWE have had matches at the event. Cody Rhodes faces Kevin Owens for the WWE title, Gunther defends his title against Randy Orton, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley in their mixed tag team match, and CM Punk faces Drew McIntyre were the matches announced so far.

That changed right before SmackDown when WWE posted an announcement by Nick Aldis. The SmackDown General Manager was talking about what fans had to look forward to from SmackDown, but then he announced that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill would also be getting a title match at the Bash in Berlin event. They had lost the titles to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn earlier, and this match would allow them to win it back.

"And speaking of the WWE women's tag team championships at Bash in Berlin, I have decided that Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will defend their championships against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair."

With Nick Aldis's announcement now made, the stars will have to do what they can to win it back.

