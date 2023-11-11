Nick Aldis makes major announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis has made a major announcement ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Triple H named Nick Aldis the new SmackDown GM last month, and he is already having to deal with some adversity on the blue brand. Corey Graves will not be available for tonight's show, and Nick Aldis was tasked with finding a replacement commentator.

WWE shared a new video featuring former Universal Champion Kevin Owens and Nick Aldis having a conversation backstage ahead of tonight's show. Owens noted that Graves is not at the show because he "somehow managed to procreate with Carmella" and asked for the opportunity to do commentary tonight on SmackDown.

Nick Adlis mulled it over for a bit before agreeing to allow Owens to call the show as long as he doesn't get involved in any of tonight's action. Aldis warned Owens that he would have to suspend him if he put his hands on anyone during this week's episode of SmackDown:

"I agree that you would be a great choice to fill in tonight on color commentary with one caveat. I can't have any physicality from you, none whatsoever. You can't be getting involved in matches. You can't be putting your hands on anybody. In fact, knowing that you are a passionate individual, which is a nice way of saying that you can be a bit of a hothead, if you put your hands on anybody, I will have to suspend you," said Nick Aldis [From 00:54 - 01:22]

Kevin Owens has proven to be hilarious with a microphone in his hand, and it could lead to some funny moments tonight on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if he will be able to keep his hands to himself during the show tonight to avoid suspension.

