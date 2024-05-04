Nick Aldis makes a major announcement to kickoff WWE Backlash

Nick Aldis had to jump into action at WWE Backlash France. The WWE SmackDown General Manager had to come out to the ring before the first match of the night to change the stipulation of the tag team clash.

WWE Backlash opened with a huge tag team match between The Bloodline and the team of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Team RKO was met with loud cheers with the fans singing along to The Viper's theme song. As soon as The Bloodline made their way to the ring, a fight broke out between both teams.

The bell hadn't rung while all four men beat each other up around the ring. The situation had gotten so out of hand that Owens attacked WWE officials who were sent out to settle things down. Nick Aldis had had enough and came out to change the stipulation of the match. The SmackDown General Manager announced that the match would be contested under no rules, officially making it a Street Fight.

The WWE Universe in France was ecstatic to learn about the new developments. The fans in attendance as usual were behind their fans and let the world know how excited they were to be there to witness an amazing match.