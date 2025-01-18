Nick Aldis makes major announcement about Saturday Night's Main Event; announces special appearance by WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer is set to make a special appearance on Saturday Night's Main Event next week. Nick Aldis just made the announcement.

Shawn Michaels will be appearing on Saturday Night's Main Event in a major role. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' rivalry has gotten out of hand in recent months. This feud grew even more personal at Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 when Owens tried to end Cody's career after he failed to win the title. He even walked out with the special winged-eagle WWE Championship.

Hence, Cody challenged Owens to a ladder match at the Royal Rumble so that there would be no excuses when all was said and done. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis told Cody that he added a special addendum to their match and asked him to sign the contract. The American Nightmare informed him that he would sign the contract only after Owens did so. When Aldis approached Owens later in the night, the self-proclaimed WWE Champion told the SmackDown GM that he would not sign the contract until Cody did.

After Cody and Owens brawled again later in the night, Aldis had had enough and he told Cody that both men would relinquish their respective titles at Saturday Night's Main Event so that they could be hung from above the ring at Royal Rumble. He also told him they would have to sign the contract with the addendum. Surprisingly, Nick Aldis announced that Shawn Michaels would be present to moderate the contract signing at SNME.

It will be interesting to see if both Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will be able to control themselves during the contract signing.

