Nick Aldis makes a massive announcement regarding WrestleMania 41 title Match

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a massive announcement about a title match at WrestleMania 41 in collaboration with RAW GM Adam Pearce. The stakes couldn't be higher.

Ad

During the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown, Nick Aldis revealed that after speaking to the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, the two decided how the direction of the Women's Tag Team championship will go at WrestleMania 41. Next week, there will be a Gauntlet Match with numerous teams to determine Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Gauntlet matches have been a part of the Road to WrestleMania for a while now, but it's been a few years since WWE has done one of them in the build-up to The Showcase of The Immortals.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

There was a streak of a few years in between, starting with 2018, where the fans were witness to some epic gauntlet matches. The most memorable one, of course, belongs to the 2019 Road to WrestleMania, when Kofi Kingston put on an unbelievable performance and kicked off KofiMania.

As of this writing, the teams that will participate in the Gauntlet Match haven't been announced.

One thing this does seemingly confirm is that the Women's Tag Titles will be defended in a straightforward two-on-two match rather than it being a multi-team match-up at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More