Nick Aldis makes massive WWE SmackDown announcement

Nick Aldis had a few big announcements to make ahead of SmackDown this week. This includes what will happen after a huge WWE Championship challenge was laid down earlier this week.

John Cena does not usually make many appearances in a week anymore in WWE. However, with SmackDown coming up, it will be his fourth appearance in eight days for the company. Following the events at Money in the Bank with R-Truth reappearing, and then receiving a challenge from CM Punk on RAW, there's a lot to be discussed. The Cenation Leader is currently set to face Punk at Night of Champions.

Nick Aldis stated that he will be in the building to discuss what happened over the past week. He also said that Naomi would be there to speak after winning the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

"Here are some of the things we have in store for the Blue Grass state. First things first. Let's get the big one out of the way. The WWE Champion, the Never Seen 17, John Cena, will be in the building live tomorrow night on SmackDown. I'm sure John has a lot to say following the events of this past Monday Night on RAW and, of course, following Money in the Bank. Speaking of the Money in the Bank, Miss Money in the Bank Naomi will be in the building to address the WWE Universe, and I'm sure she is elated given that huge victory. She will be in possession of the Money in the Bank briefcase."

With all of this and more, SmackDown will certainly appear to be a big show heading into this weekend, and Nick Aldis will have a lot to do. Night of Champions is also only a few weeks away at this time.

