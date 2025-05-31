  • home icon
  Nick Aldis ordered to strip WWE champion of her title and suspend her immediately; he reacts

Nick Aldis ordered to strip WWE champion of her title and suspend her immediately; he reacts

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 31, 2025 01:42 GMT
The General Manager reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
The General Manager reacted (Credit: WWE.com)

Nick Aldis has now been ordered to strip a current WWE champion of her title and suspend her indefinitely. He has reacted immediately after receiving the order.

When it comes to Chelsea Green, it's safe to say that the star has not had the best luck recently. She got a shot at the Women's United States Championship again after having lost it to Zelina Vega earlier. The star was left with an injury instead. After Vega hit her with a 619, her nose was broken. Since then, Green has started wearing a mask as fans found out tonight on SmackDown. However, she also demanded punishment for Zelina Vega.

Chelsea Green said that Vega had done what she had done deliberately during their match at Saturday Night's Main Event. She ordered Nick Aldis to punish Vega for it immediately by stripping her of the Women's US Title and suspending her as well.

Nick Aldis responded that he would not be doing that to Vega at all. He did not take kindly to being ordered by Green about what to do and shut her down. Instead, he put together a match where Alba Fyre would face Vega.

It was the first time that fans got to see Chelsea Green with her bedazzled new mask as well.

Edited by Angana Roy
