Cody Rhodes' former rival comments on why he wrestled despite being injured

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Nick Aldis praised Cody Rhodes' efforts to perform despite being injured.

Rhodes shocked the world when it was announced that despite a torn pectoral muscle, he will compete against Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match at the premium live event. He garnered more respect when not only did he win, but he did so in spectacular fashion.

During a conversation with Sanchez Taylor for WrestletTalk.com, Aldis extended his praise to the WWE Superstar. He stated that he can't speak for Rhodes, but he thinks The American Nightmare was the sole person who decided to compete.

"I think it’s a personal choice. I can’t speak for Cody, but I think he made the decision to [wrestle]. WWE is the biggest company in the business by a long way, the undeniable number one, and they made the decision to go all in on Cody, right?" [H/T WrestleTalk.com]

Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes faced each other during the All In event in 2018. During the bout, the current RAW Superstar defeated Nick to capture the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Nick Aldis says he commends Cody Rhodes tremendously

In the same interview, Aldis continued by saying that Rhodes might think that since WWE is committing to him, he should also return the favor. He applauded the RAW star for his effort.

“To fully commit to Cody as a top talent so I think Cody decided ‘they’ve made that commitment to me, I’m going to make the same level commitment to them’, and I think that’s what it came down to. I applaud him for it, commend him tremendously."

The American Nightmare made another appearance during the latest episode of RAW, where Rollins blindsided him after seemingly patching up their relationship. During the show, it was also announced that he is scheduled to have his surgery on Wednesday.

