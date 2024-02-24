Nick Aldis puts out a hilarious post giving Triple H an epic new nickname

Nick Aldis has been widely praised for his role as WWE SmackDown General Manager after Triple H hired him. WWE is entering what many believe is an extremely special period in its history. The SmackDown GM put out a hilarious post giving The Game a new nickname.

The SmackDown General Manager has ensured to stamp his authority on the blue brand, particularly pertaining to Roman Reigns. During their brief interactions, Aldis upset The Tribal Chief by drawing a clear boundary, and making it known who was in charge. Other than that, Aldis' influence has been all over the show and has done a great job.

From a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis posted a photo of him and Triple H, calling him the architect of the Renaissance Era, and said that he forgot to look cool himself.

Triple H has certainly deserved the praise he has gotten for what seems to be an extremely special era of WWE. The true magnitude of how great things are right now will only really be seen in hindsight, but it's interesting to see how much things have changed since the summer of 2022 when Vince McMahon first stepped down.

