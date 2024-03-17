Nick Aldis responds to WWE Superstar threatening him with his lawyer and calling him "stupid"

This week on WWE SmackDown, WrestleMania announcements came quick and fast, as Nick Aldis was on-hand to approve three huge matches.

While the likes of Jimmy Uso facing his own brother and AJ Styles accepting LA Knight's challenge were making headlines, it seems that Logan Paul is the only star making noise following the show.

Paul was obviously angry when he was seen backstage and claimed that someone in WWE would be in trouble and that they would hear from his lawyer.

Nick Aldis has obviously seen the footage and it's clear that the SmackDown General Manager isn't phased by his threats, sharing a message to ask him if Randy Orton had sent him an apology yet.

"Did you get that apology from Randy yet or?.."

It appears that while Adam Pearce was intimidated by people like The Bloodline and Logan Paul previously, Nick Aldis refuses to respond to threats and instead has decided to mock him.

Logan Paul will defend his championship in a triple-threat match at WWE WrestleMania XL

Logan Paul attacked Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber: Perth and cost him the chance to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, which is why The Viper has an issue with the United States Champion at the moment.

Kevin Owens has also become part of the story in the last few weeks after Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have backed up Paul and attempted to use the numbers game against his opponents.

It appears that the tide has now changed ahead of WrestleMania since Nick Aldis announced this week on WWE SmackDown that Logan Paul would be defending his title in a triple-threat match against both Orton and Kevin Owens.

It was also shown that Orton and Owens are on the same page at the moment as well, so Paul could be walking into a handicap match at WrestleMania XL.

It is worth noting that this match will be a no-disqualification, so Paul could still manage to include Theory and Waller if he wanted to.

