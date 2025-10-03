Nick Aldis reveals what Triple H told him before being hired as SmackDown General Manager 

Nick Aldis has been the SmackDown General Manager for more than two years, despite not having actually retired from active competition.The SmackDown General Manager has had some interesting stories with RAW GM Adam Pearce over the course of his career, but it seems that Triple H was the man behind the persona that Aldis has been portraying on the blue brand in recent years.While speaking on The Devil's in the Detail podcast, Aldis shared the advice Triple H gave to him.&quot;My biggest thought on it was, 'I'm gonna try to make it different, I'm gonna try to do it my own way,' and when I talked to Triple H, he made it clear to me, 'I want you to be different, I want you to be a different kind of GM to the ones we've had in the past, you're not necessarily gonna be this evil, maniacal bad guy boss. You're gonna be a cool boss. You're gonna lay down the law and you're gonna be fair and honest and just.'&quot;Nick Aldis has teased returning to the ring several timesNick Aldis' character has given the fans several teases that could lead to an in-ring return since taking over the reins on the blue brand.Randy Orton appears to have been his biggest rival, after receiving an RKO numerous times and only being able to fine The Viper. Aldis could opt to make his in-ring return against any star who tries to cross him on SmackDown, but he has managed to keep things professional throughout his time as General Manager.It could be claimed that Nick Aldis is able to hold SmackDown together from his position much better than Adam Pearce has been able to on WWE RAW, since the two men have clashed heads over similar situations several times.