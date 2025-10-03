  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Nick Aldis reveals what Triple H told him before being hired as SmackDown General Manager 

Nick Aldis reveals what Triple H told him before being hired as SmackDown General Manager 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 03, 2025 17:48 GMT
Nick Aldis is the SmackDown General Manager (image via WWE)
Nick Aldis is the SmackDown General Manager (image via WWE.com)

Nick Aldis has been the SmackDown General Manager for more than two years, despite not having actually retired from active competition.

Ad

The SmackDown General Manager has had some interesting stories with RAW GM Adam Pearce over the course of his career, but it seems that Triple H was the man behind the persona that Aldis has been portraying on the blue brand in recent years.

While speaking on The Devil's in the Detail podcast, Aldis shared the advice Triple H gave to him.

"My biggest thought on it was, 'I'm gonna try to make it different, I'm gonna try to do it my own way,' and when I talked to Triple H, he made it clear to me, 'I want you to be different, I want you to be a different kind of GM to the ones we've had in the past, you're not necessarily gonna be this evil, maniacal bad guy boss. You're gonna be a cool boss. You're gonna lay down the law and you're gonna be fair and honest and just.'"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Nick Aldis has teased returning to the ring several times

Nick Aldis' character has given the fans several teases that could lead to an in-ring return since taking over the reins on the blue brand.

Ad

Randy Orton appears to have been his biggest rival, after receiving an RKO numerous times and only being able to fine The Viper. Aldis could opt to make his in-ring return against any star who tries to cross him on SmackDown, but he has managed to keep things professional throughout his time as General Manager.

It could be claimed that Nick Aldis is able to hold SmackDown together from his position much better than Adam Pearce has been able to on WWE RAW, since the two men have clashed heads over similar situations several times.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications