Nick Aldis sends five-word message to Randy Orton after WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis has broken his silence after receiving an RKO from Randy Orton on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, the final segment of the night saw The Viper deciding whether he wanted to go to RAW or the blue brand. In the end, Orton decided that he wanted to get back at The Bloodline for putting him out of action last year and signed a deal with SmackDown.

However, Nick Aldis did not get to celebrate for long as Randy Orton hit him with a surprise RKO to end the show. Orton then celebrated with the crowd as the show went off the air. Aldis has now put up a tweet directed at Orton, reacting to being hit with an RKO.

"It really is outta nowhere."

Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 and had a strong showing in the Men's WarGames Match. Orton, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins defeated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show that night.

Orton later declared on RAW that he wanted to destroy The Bloodline. Now that The Viper is on SmackDown, he is bound to get plenty of opportunities to put The Bloodline down.

