Nick Aldis sets up an unexpected match on SmackDown featuring two champions

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a huge announcement, setting up an unexpected match featuring two champions and two newcomers with potential title implications.

This week on SmackDown, WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits came out to break their silence following the TLC Classic, where they retained their titles against DiY and the Motor City Machine Guns. The crowd in Dayton, Ohio, wasn't too loud to begin with throughout the show, but they went especially quiet during this segment after cheering The Street Profits on.

The Street Profits were confronted by SmackDown newcomers Fraxiom, who wanted a shot at the Tag Team Titles. Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford seemed puzzled that a team with only a few matches on the main roster wanted the gold. So Nick Aldis came out and made a non-title match between them.

Although the crowd didn't seem convinced by Nick Aldis' announcement, The Street Profits and Fraxiom woke them up as they received big "This is awesome" chants from them in Dayton.

Fraxiom was huge in NXT and became Tag Team Champions. They had one of the best story arcs in recent years, but it can't be retold on the main roster.

In the end, Fraxiom only added to how stacked the tag team division is on SmackDown.

