Nick Aldis shares backstage morale of a few top stars ahead of final SmackDown of 2023

Nick Aldis has been all hands on deck since becoming the General manager of SmackDown. He has ensured that he has been in the thick of things while trying his best to keep things under control. He took to his social media account to let the WWE Universe know how the backstage atmosphere of the SmackDown locker room is.

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Roman Reigns return. The episode also saw a lot happening around the Tribal Chief and his Bloodline. The night closed with Randy Orton beating Jimmy Uso. Sikoa and Reigns ambushed The Viper, and after LA Knight tried to make the save, AJ Styles made his heroic return to the blue brand.

Nick Aldis has been in charge of things for the past few months. He took it upon himself to let fans across the globe know about the backstage morale of a few top superstars:

"The final SmackDown of 2023 TONIGHT on @FOXTV. Roman Reigns is not in a great mood, AJ Styles is back, and Paul Heyman has been sending a lot of memos..."

Why did Randy Orton pay double his fine for assaulting Nick Aldis on SmackDown?

Randy Orton returned to WWE after a nearly two-year hiatus. After his return, he was offered tempting deals from WWE RAW and SmackDown. The Apex predator finally made his choice on SmackDown when Nick Aldis gave him a better offer that suited his preferences.

According to Aldis, the offer he gave Orton was the fact that the Bloodline was on the blue brand, and he would get a chance to exact revenge on the faction that put him on the bench for two years.

After signing with SmackDown, the former World Champion hit the General Manager with an RKO and was fined for his actions the next week. The following week, he handed Aldis a check for double the amount and told him he was paying in advance for the next one.