  • Nick Aldis shares huge update after unfortunate news rocked WWE SmackDown GM

Nick Aldis shares huge update after unfortunate news rocked WWE SmackDown GM

By JP David
Modified Mar 27, 2025 13:07 GMT
Nick Aldis is the general manager of SmackDown. (Photo: WWE.com)
Nick Aldis is a former NWA World Champion [Image Credit: WWE.com]

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently shared some unfortunate news, and WWE has already been informed about the situation. Fast forward to a few hours later, and Aldis has an update on what happened.

The former TNA World Champion announced on Instagram that his official X (fka Twitter) account was hacked on Wednesday. There were a bunch of suspicious posts on it, which included the promotion of a fake cryptocurrency called $WWE coin. He urged his followers to disregard any post from the account until the matter was resolved.

In a follow-up Instagram story on early Thursday, Nick Aldis was happy to announce that he has recovered his X account and has access to it again.

"THE HACK ON MY X ACCOUNT HAS BEEN FIXED AND I HAVE ACCESS TO X AGAIN," Aldis wrote.

To officially confirm that he's the only one using his X account, Aldis tweeted this:

"Believe it or not, no, I wasn't trying to sell you a sh1tcoin. I'm back on X and will resume my usual activity of mostly reposting (which ironically was to avoid trouble)."
Nick Aldis uses his X account to promote his duties as SmackDown General Manager. He usually makes announcements on the social media platform on a regular basis.

Nick Aldis has two different deals with WWE

In addition to being hired as an on-screen talent to serve as the GM of SmackDown, Nick Aldis is also a backstage producer for WWE. Aldis puts together certain matches on the show, whether it's on the main card, dark matches or tape shows.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight last November, Aldis revealed that he has two contracts with the company. He has one for his on-screen GM role as a talent and the second one as an employee for being a producer.

"I have two (jobs), producer and a talent. I have two contracts. An employee contract as a producer and a talent contract for the General Manager role," Aldis said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]
Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Aldis also talked about returning to the ring. He is open to the idea and stays ready for any possibilities. He's only 38 years old, younger than the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest, and so many other top stars.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
