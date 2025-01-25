Nick Aldis signs 42-year-old former World Champion to SmackDown; instantly sets up blockbuster match

General Manager Nick Aldis just made the biggest trade of 2025 so far as he has officially transferred a former World Heavyweight Champion to SmackDown. Not only this, but a blockbuster match was instantly set up.

Backstage on SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes went up to Nick Aldis to question why he booked Kevin Owens vs Jimmy Uso for the main event when it was Hayes who was supposed to face Jimmy. The SmackDown GM mentioned his newest signing and Hayes said he would show the new signing who ran things on SmackDown. Later on, it was revealed that the signing was none other than 42-year-old ex-World Champion Damian Priest.

Trending

This marks the end of his four-year run on Monday Night RAW. Nick Aldis then set up Carmelo Hayes vs Damian Priest, a huge blockbuster match.

Expand Tweet

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

It seems to be a great move to have Damian Priest on SmackDown. He went out on a high after defeating Finn Balor and fully ending his rivalry with The Judgment Day.

While there were opponents for him on RAW on Netflix, SmackDown needs big names, and Priest, just like Braun Strowman, seems to be a perfect fit for the brand.

Expand Tweet

Fans could see El Campeon again with a different piece of gold around his waist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback