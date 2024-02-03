Nick Aldis signs returning star and former NXT Champion to SmackDown-Exclusive contracts

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce frequently butt heads over their competitive desire to outdo one another - especially when it comes to signings for their respective brands. Fans were witness to that this past week when Pearce signed Andrade to RAW. The SmackDown General Manager responded tonight by signing two huge names to the blue brand.

This week on WWE SmackDown, the returning Naomi was seen backstage coming out of Nick Aldis' office with a contract signed - getting cheered on by her new allies Shotzi, Mia Yim, and Bianca Belair.

Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton had also signed a SmackDown-exclusive contract and questioned why she wasn't getting the same kind of reception that Naomi did.

Expand Tweet

In the short interaction, she even stood face-to-face with Bianca Belair and went on to slap Mia Yim before hilariously running away.

Stratton has been widely praised during her time in NXT and at just 24 years old, with only a little over 2 years of experience since her debut, there is a lot of upside to her. The slap on Mia was meant to set up Stratton's debut match on the main roster.

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis signing Tiffany Stratton was a huge move, and after Adam Pearce signed Andrade, the SmackDown General Manager took a phone call from another former NXT Champion Bron Breakker. It remains to be seen what comes out of the phone call with regard to the star.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.