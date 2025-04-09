Nick Aldis to stun Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton with blockbuster change to WWE WrestleMania 41 match (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's segment on WWE SmackDown has been making headlines lately. According to a veteran, this could potentially lead Nick Aldis to take an interesting step.

In the above-mentioned segment, both stars were seen delving into each others' personal lives when taking shots. Tiffany referenced Charlotte's failed marriages, while Charlotte took it upon herself to claim that Ludwig Kaiser had slid into her DMs. The segment raised a lot of eyebrows and also led veteran journalist Bill Apter to pitch a special referee match, with Ludwig taking on the role at WrestleMania.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated:

"So now here's the work part of this. Do we get on Friday night that there is a special referee now assigned to that match, who will be Ludwig Kaiser? We can't say no. " [5:20 onwards]

Ludwig Kaiser could undoubtedly be incorporated into the storylines after the events on WWE SmackDown. It remains to be seen if Nick Aldis will pull the trigger or plan something much differently.

