Nick Aldis on USA Network's reaction to Zelina Vega wanting to be pushed on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has reacted to USA Network's response to Zelina Vega on X about her wanting another title opportunity.

The LWO member sent a message to Aldis on the social network asking when she's going to compete in another championship match. When the GM appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, the tweet was read out to him, and he said that she needs to earn it the right way.

Zelina Vega sent out another tweet telling Nick Aldis that Adam Pearce never had any trouble believing in her because she's a top star. She then told him to give her a chance to earn the title opportunity the right way. US Network's X account responded to Vega, telling her that she's already proven that she's earned it. They added that her getting a shot would be the easiest decision SmackDown makes, as she deserves it.

Nick Aldis then responded to USA Network, informing them that they've caused enough chaos this week. This was a reference to the Tony Khan/Jinder Mahal drama, which all started due to USA Network's subtle shot at the AEW owner.

When was the last time Zelina Vega competed in a title match in WWE?

Zelina has achieved some success in WWE, and she has definitely tasted gold before. She's a former Women's Tag Team Champion and the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament winner.

At Backlash last year, she had one of the biggest matches in her entire career when she challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title.

Although Zelina Vega lost the bout, she received a big ovation from the crowd. The last time she competed in a title match was on the August 25, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where she faced IYO SKY for the coveted WWE Women's Championship. She lost the bout and didn't win the title.

