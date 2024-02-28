Nick Khan addresses WWE moving to Netflix

Nick Khan recently opened up on WWE moving to Netflix next year.

Monday Night RAW has been WWE's flagship show for several years. The show has produced so many memorable and iconic moments over the years. For several years, WWE RAW has been a part of USA Network.

However, WWE recently made a blockbuster announcement when they revealed that RAW would stream live on Netflix beginning next year. This announcement shocked fans and critics alike as many people did not see this coming.

During the recently concluded TKO Earnings call, Nick Khan spoke about WWE's deal with Netflix and highlighted how this deal benefited them.

"For us, a global localized product has always been a priority. We think Netflix helps us with that. If you look at the premium live event schedule for this calendar year; Perth, Australia this past weekend. Berlin, France, Riyadh, Canada, all over the world. Look for, down the road, more local stars from those markets as we expand our tryouts to international markets so we feel confident over time that will be covered and be part of the Netflix deal." [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Nick Khan on RAW finding a temporary home before Netflix deal

Monday Night RAW's deal with USA Network ends in October 2024. This means that between October 2024 and December 2024, RAW will have to find a new temporary home before the Netflix deal kicks in.

Nick Khan addressed these concerns as well on TKO's Earnings call stating that they might renew their license or find an alternate provider for the time being.

"We also intend to renew our license or find an alternate provider to carry Raw in the U.S. for the 90-day period from October 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024 before it moves to Netflix as described below. These domestic licenses together account for a very significant portion of our media segment revenues and profitability. No assurances can be provided as to the outcome of these negotiations and, if we are unable to renew existing agreements or find alternative streaming or distribution partners, our results of operations could be adversely impacted." [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for WWE with this new Netflix deal taking place.

