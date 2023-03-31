WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on why Stephanie McMahon left the company earlier this year and whether she would be back.

After Vince McMahon announced his retirement last year, she was appointed the new co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Stamford-based promotion. However, after her father made his return to the company in January and became the Executive Chairman, she suddenly announced her resignation on social media.

During a recent appearance on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime program, Nick Khan addressed Stephanie McMahon's departure by stating:

"It was Vince and I who called her together to ask her to come back from that leave of absence to fill in at the time as the Interim Chairperson. She then became the co-CEO as you just articulated and the Chairperson of the Board. She did phenomenal work across the board and when Vince came back, I think she went back to what she was thinking of doing on the leave of absence. She stepped down, she and I remain in touch. She seems to be in a great place," said Khan.

When asked if she’d want to return, Nick Khan said that he would love to have her back in the company but is not sure if she is at that point yet:

"It’s a question for her. We’d certainly always love to have her as a part of WWE but the time would have to be right for her and I’m not sure she’s there yet," he said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Nick Khan on why Stephanie left WWE and if she would comeback. Nick Khan on why Stephanie left WWE and if she would comeback. https://t.co/2KLvYmX3rw

Nick Khan says Vince McMahon is the only person who actually runs WWE

WWE is the most successful wrestling company in the history of the world, and the company has created many renowned stars, such as The Rock, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. This all happened under the hands of its founder, Vince McMahon.

During a recent appearance on ESPN First Take, Nick Khan clarified that Vince is the only person that actually runs WWE.

"Just one note on that, I don’t run the WWE. There’s only one person who actually runs the WWE, Vince McMahon. A lot of folks help me to help run the WWE," said Nick Khan.

Vince McMahon had his last match at WrestleMania 38 last year, where he defeated Pat McAfee. He was attacked by Stone Cold Steve Austin after the bout.

