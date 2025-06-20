Nick Khan discloses how Triple H and WWE writers deal with negative comments from fans on social media

WWE President Nick Khan has revealed Triple H’s thoughts on social media critics. He also shared how the creative team and writers are encouraged to approach online criticism.

The Game has been the head of creative since his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, stepped down in 2022. He holds the official title of Chief Content Officer, meaning he's responsible for all the storylines that take place on WWE TV and has the final say on all creative decisions.

Nick Khan recently appeared on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon and stated that he, Triple H, and the writers know they have to program for the WWE Universe as a whole, not just the small portion of the fanbase that criticizes everything.

"I love hearing that Paul [Levesque] says that to you. I know he believes that [ignoring negative comments on social media]. And it’s something we encourage our creative team and writers. Like, don’t program for that. Program for the universe, not for a small portion of the universe who wants to criticize you. That doesn’t matter. Move on, put on a good product, the money will be there, the fans will be there, the results will be there," said Khan. (H/T F4WOnline)

Nick Khan on his working relationship with Triple H

Nick Khan went on to speak bout his working relationship with The Cerebral Assassin. He mentioned that he and Triple H make mistakes in WWE all the time, and they come up with solutions together.

“Paul (Levesque) and I, Triple H and I, we make mistakes in business every day. The good thing is we have one another, where we can say, ‘I think I did this. What do you think?’ ‘Ah, I don’t think that was the move. Maybe we could think of it the other way.’ ‘Okay, let’s try that,’ and then to the executive committee meeting -- the executive committee part of me, the senior leadership team will say, ‘Hey, this got messed up. We’re gonna pivot,’ we’re gonna do X, Y and Z instead and everyone rolls in the same direction.” (H/T Sports Illustrated)

WWE has been very successful under the new regime. Next year's WrestleMania will take place in Las Vegas again because this year's event was a huge commercial success.

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



