Nick Khan says he has "high hopes" for WWE's blockbuster signing; has special comment for Penta

WWE President Nick Khan was a key part of the recent Town Hall meeting, where Triple H was announced as the headline inductee for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Khan also said he has high hopes for Penta and WWE's newest blockbuster signing.

Michael Cole dubbed Penta's WWE debut as the "worst kept secret in wrestling.' And indeed it was, but that didn't change the impact that he had on his debut against Chad Gable. Naturally, there's a lot of excitement within WWE about his future.

That excitement goes all the way to the top. According to PWInsider, WWE President Nick Khan and the company see "something truly special" in Penta while praising their newest blockbuster signing - former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Khan said he has "high hopes" for Jordynne Grace and what she would bring to the table.

Nick Khan, Triple H, and WWE as a whole have made it clear as day that the Netflix era doesn't mean a return to The Attitude Era. The mentality seems to be to look ahead and not look to the past. So why is WWE insisting on remaining PG despite their target Gen-Z fanbase largely being adults now?

In a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter explained the big-picture reason why Nick Khan insists on keeping WWE product PG.

"Everybody thought it was gonna be like Attitude Era. But remember, there are shareholders, there are stockholders in that company. These people want it to remain family-friendly entertainment. They call it family friendly but it's bordering a lot of times not family friendly and they get away with it little by little. No, they gotta keep the success they have right now because the parents want to let their kids watch it," he said.

It doesn't seem like a decision that will have too many negative effects. An increasing part of the fanbase seems to realize that profanity and bloodshed aren't necessary for a good product—strong characters and good storytelling are.

That doesn't mean that WWE won't intentionally pull non-PG moments out of the bag, but there may be small moments at the most, only being sparsely utilized when the story calls for it.

