Nick Khan spotted chatting with former UFC Heavyweight Champion at a non-WWE show ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE President Nick Khan was recently seen talking to former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.

Barnett hosted GCW Bloodsport X during the WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia. The show featured two superstars from the Stamford-based company in the form of Shayna Baszler and Charlie Dempsey. The two superstars walked out with impressive victories.

Other company superstars, including CM Punk, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, and others, were in attendance at Bloodsport X. Nick Khan was also photographed at the show.

Barnett hosted the first GCW Bloodsport event in 2019 when he faced Minoru Suzuki in the main event. Over the years, top names including Jon Moxley and Killer Kross (now known as Karrion Kross) have competed at the event.

Josh Barnett opened up about WWE star Shayna Baszler appearing at GCW Bloodsport X

During an interview with The MMA Hour, Josh Barnett opened up about Shayna Baszler working on Bloodsport X.

He also named Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Timothy Thatcher, with whom he worked and trained. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion also discussed his relationship with the Stamford-based company. Barnett said:

"Hopes and prayers, they actually did line up for once. I have a relationship with WWE and I have for some years. Shayna being one of my athletes, but I've actually trained and worked with a lot of athletes that have had time in WWE like Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Tim Thatcher just to name a few. Just through that communication, now just seemed to be the right opportunity and they were completely amenable to sending her over. I was obviously overjoyed to be able to have my student and to have somebody that's a WWE talent in my show."

In recent months, the Stamford-based company has worked alongside several promotions, including TNA and AJPW. It remains to be seen if the promotion will continue working alongside GCW, especially after Nick Khan was seen chatting with Barnett.

