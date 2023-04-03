Nick Khan and Triple H set to receive hefty bonuses post-WWE merge

Nick Khan and Triple H became the cornerstone of WWE during difficult times and paved the way. After a recent announcement regarding the sale of the company, it was revealed that the duo will receive hefty bonuses as part of the merger.

Last year, Vince McMahon retired and left the company as he was being investigated by the WWE Board. After his departure, Nick Khan became the CEO, and Triple H was appointed as the Chief Content Officer and began to oversee the creative across all three brands.

Today, it was announced that WWE made a deal with Endeavor, which is the parent company of the UFC. It was later revealed that both Khan and Hunter will receive hefty bonuses as part of the merger and provided a timeline for its completion. Check it out:

"Nick Khan ($15M), Paul Levesque ($5M), and Frank Riddick ($5M) have made bonus agreements to encourage them to complete the transaction by Feb 28, 2024."

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for fans following the merger.

WrestleMania 39 was Triple H and Nick Khan's first WWE event as CCO and CEO, respectively

Last year, Triple H began running the creative department and oversees all three brands after the departure of Vince McMahon. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became co-CEOs of the company.

Earlier this year, Stephanie McMahon announced her exit from the company by stepping down from her position. This made Khan the sole CEO of the company heading into WrestleMania 39.

Before the event, Hunter and Khan were seen on various news outlets doing interviews to promote the two-night spectacle. After the event, Triple H addressed the media regarding the company's plans during the press conference.

The biggest event also went on to become one of the most successful events for the company under Hunter and Khan's leadership as WrestleMania 39 broke an incredible record for WWE.

