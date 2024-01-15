"Nick, was that necessary," "He does have a point" - Fans react as Nick Aldis wants "psychiatric evaluation" done on 32-year-old WWE star 

Nick Aldis' savage response to a popular WWE Superstar has left fans in splits. The star who was the target of Aldis' take down was Chelsea Green.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven lost a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Green was furious over the loss, and even went as far as to blame the official.

Green made it clear in her tweet that she will have a sit-down with both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce and discuss the official's future in WWE. Green also believed that she was victorious on RAW and her lawyer will make sure that the decision is reversed. In response, Aldis took a massive shot at Green and said that she needed a psychiatric evaluation. This witty response garnered tons of reactions from WWE fans on Twitter as can be seen below:

Nick Aldis' thoughts on CM Punk before his return last year

Aldis seems like a big CM Punk fan judging by the comments that he had made about the former WWE Champion before his Survivor Series: WarGames return. Aldis appeared on BBC's Radio Norfolk show and acknowledged that Punk boasted a massive fanbase. He further stated that if Punk ends up returning to WWE, he would be excited to work with him.

"He's built and cultivated a huge fanbase, he sells a ton of merchandise, he moves numbers, he sells tickets, he puts b**ts in seats. … Call me old fashioned, but that trumps everything else. There is a way for him to compete in WWE and I think that if it can be done, and I think there is a way it can be really good business for everybody, and I will wait with bated breath like everyone else to see if it happens, but if it does, I'll be excited to be involved with it." [H/T PWMania]

Punk made his big return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames and is now a mainstay on WWE RAW. Both Aldis and Adam Pearce wanted Punk to join their respective brands and the latter appeared on both shows before making his decision.

In the end, Punk chose to sign a contract with the red brand. Nick Aldis was disappointed but he ended up scoring another top name in Randy Orton. Aldis' work as SmackDown GM has been receiving massive praise from fans lately and many of them want to see him step back into the ring somewhere down the line.

