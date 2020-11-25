Nidia on her experience working in Tough Enough before WWE

WWE Tough Enough, when it first came about, was a talent search for WWE Superstars, as well as a documentary reality show, which showcased the difficulties of becoming a professional wrestler. The first season saw Nidia win and become the first-ever female Tough Enough winner.

Recently, Nidia was interviewed by Fightful, where she talked about her experience with WWE and Tough Enough.

Nidia on her experience with WWE's Tough Enough

Nidia found herself as a part of WWE's Tough Enough show, where she felt that she was doing extremely well. However, when the show aired, it appeared that Nidia was shown as an underdog, and that she admitted to being worried to the other prospective WWE stars.

"They were like, ‘You’re like a duck in water.’ I was like, ‘Oh, cool.’ But, then in the show it wasn’t portrayed that way. So, towards the later season, I remember Josh, Maven and I would go eat and I was just like, ‘Man, Maven. You’re looking pretty good. I’m not looking so good.’ They’re like, ‘Just give it a second, maybe it’s an underdog type of angle that they’re going with.’ ‘Cause we’re watching it and we didn’t know who was going to win at the end. So, you’re watching the entire show. You’re seeing how they’re portraying you, and you’re like, ‘It’s not looking very good, guys.’ Not to sound arrogant, but I thought I was better. Then when you see yourself being portrayed as really struggling, it’s like, ‘That’s not really accurate, but dammit. It’s not looking so good.’ But, it worked out."

Nidia had not even known that she was going to be the one to win the first-ever WWE Tough Enough and found out about it only at the awards ceremony that took place.

"Oh, super surprise. We didn’t know. It was supposed to be the last filming episode before the show aired and they took us to, it was actually the Trump Tower, everybody was dressed up and we were going to have the award ceremony. When we got there they didn’t open the doors. They were like, ‘Okay, guys, you’re gonna go back home. You’re gonna come back here in a few weeks and you’re gonna start training again and we’re gonna do the last episode live.’ So, we thought we were going to find out. Nobody slept the night before. We were all super nervous. It’s like nobody’s talking on the way there and they’re like, ‘Psych You’re gonna have to wait three / four more months.’ So, they sent us back home for a few weeks and then we started training again. That’s when whenever we were watching as it went week by week. The last show was live. They were like, ‘Everybody prepare a speech.’ That was it."

Nidia won the show and went on to become a WWE Superstar.