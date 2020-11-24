Nidia reveals how Batista treated her during her original run in WWE

Former WWE Superstar, Nidia, was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she talked about her experience with Batista. Batista apparently took Nidia aside to give her some advice as she had accidentally drawn the ire of other WWE stars.

Nidia on how Batista took her aside during her time in WWE

Nidia talked about how things didn't go exactly to plan for her when she came to WWE, and that Batista was the one who took her to the side to tell her what she was doing wrong.

"I’d moved to Louisville. I didn’t think I was going to be there very long, right? I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll be there for a few weeks and then I’m on the road.’ So naïve, right? So, I stayed at an extended stay and I didn’t have a car, and I would jog to the gym, get my work out on, and jog back to my extended stay. On the way back I’m jogging and a car pulls up next to me. I look and it’s Batista. He rolls his window down. He goes, ‘Get in the car.’ I was like, ‘Shit.’ So, I get in the car, and he’s like, ‘Hey, man. You’re rubbing everybody the wrong way.’ It’s like stuff that I didn’t understand because I did get in the business so quickly. I don’t know the rules. Or these unwritten rules."

"He’s like, ‘You’re coming off like not respectful and then you’re winking at people.’ I was like, ‘Man, I wink at people because I’m so nervous. You guys are ginormous. It’s like a whole new world, I left my home. I don’t know what I’m doing.’ It’s actually like a nervous thing. He kinda told me how to behave in a locker room. That really helped and when I got on the road the Dudley Boyz gave me a hard time. He was with them in that group. He really stuck his neck out for me. So, I will forever be grateful. Then the Dudley Boyz were fantastic, but at first they were a little rough until they came to the rescue."

WWE Superstars have a set of unwritten rules that they follow while they are a part of the company, and sometimes new stars can make mistakes by ignoring them. Thankfully for Nidia, Batista helped her to understand the rules that were in place.