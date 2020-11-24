Nidia reveals why WWE fined her for hanging out at Hooters

Former WWE Superstar, Nidia, was recently interviewed by Fightful. During the interview, she talked about the time WWE fined her for hanging out with Victoria at Hooters.

Nidia on her time in Ohio Valley Wrestling before WWE

Nidia was working in OVW where most of her friends were heels at the time, but unfortunately, this led to her getting fined by Jim Cornette.

"That was probably the funnest time during my wrestling career. It was so nice and I got so lucky because there was so many cool people there, like Cena trained with us. Shelton, Orton, Batista, O’Haire. Jindrak was there. Rob Conway. Eugene / Nick Dinsmore. We had such a fun group. Victoria. She is fantastic. We had such a great group. We became so close when we got there. I remember Jim Cornette and Danny Davis, they both ran OVW."

WWE is known for having extremely strict rules, and back in the day, the rules were stricter when it came to Superstars hanging out together outside the company in front of the public. Unfortunately for Nidia, she got fined by WWE for hanging out at Hooters with her friend Victoria, who was a heel at the time, as she herself was a babyface.

Nidia talked about another occasion where she was nearly fined, but thankfully was able to avoid it.

"(Jim) Cornette was really strict about who could hang out together. If you’re a babyface, you’re not hanging out with any of the heels. I was a babyface and most of my friends were heels—Victoria, (Sean) O’Haire, (John) Cena. They were all in that group. Shelton and I were on the outskirts looking in. So, we couldn’t hang out.We snuck out one day. Victoria and I, we went to a Hooters to watch the pay-per-view. So, we’re eating and next day we go to practice and Cornette calls us in. He’s like, ‘Hey, so, we hear that you guys were hanging out at blah-blah-blah-blah.’ It’s like, ‘Ah, shoot.’ So, we got fined for doing that. Another day it was (Nick) Dinsmore’s birthday so everybody decided to go out. There was about twenty of us and you’re counting heads—babyface, heel, babyface, heel, babyface, heel. ‘This is like $10,000 worth of fines, guys. We can’t get busted today.""

Nidia went on to have a successful run in the women's division in WWE after she was able to transition from her role in OVW.