Nigeria's Presidential aide Bashir Ahmad endorses Apollo Crews

WWE SmackDown Superstar Apollo Crews has undergone a massive character change in the past few weeks. The former United States Champion has declared himself to be of Nigerian royalty on the last two episodes of the SmackDown.

His new heel character work amid a feud with Intercontinental Champion Big E is appreciated by many of the WWE Universe and his fans on social media. Now, Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to the President of Nigeria, has noticed and endorsed Crews on Twitter.

Ahmad endorsed Apollo Crews as "Naija Boy" with a fist emoji and a Nigerian flag. It could see WWE gain new fans over in Nigeria and help establish Apollo as a credible Superstar of African descent.

Apollo Crews is the "Real African-American"

Apollo Crews' new persona sees him accepting his Nigerian heritage. He has proclaimed himself to be a "Real African-American" Superstar. On this week's SmackDown, Apollo introduced two elite bodyguards whose identities were later revealed.

After grievously injuring Big E a few weeks ago with a steel step, Apollo said that he wouldn't play the "nice guy" act anymore. He then demanded that the reigning Intercontinental Champion defended his title against him.

With the direction that the feud is taking, it seems like Big E will be defending his IC title soon when he returns from injury. That match could take place at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view - Fastlane.