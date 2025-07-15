Nikki Bella brings back old move during first match on RAW in six years

Nikki Bella competed in her first match on RAW in six years. She also reintroduced an old move during the bout.
Nikki Bella returned to RAW a couple of weeks ago and was involved in a segment with Liv Morgan. It didn't go too well as the former Women's World Champion laid her out with an Oblivion. It looked like these two women would lock horns at WWE Evolution 2025. However, that didn't end up happening as Liv Morgan suffered a serious injury that put her on the shelf.
The WWE Hall of Famer instead competed in the Battle Royal at Evolution. During the match, Nikki delivered an impressive performance and eliminated Chelsea Green. She was one of the final few women remaining before she got eliminated.
Tonight, on RAW, Nikki stepped back into the ring to compete against Chelsea Green. This marked her first match on the red brand since the October 8, 2018 episode, where she and Brie Bella teamed with Ronda Rousey to defeat The Riott Squad. During tonight's bout, she also brought out an old finishing move called Rack Attack 2.0, which she first used at SummerSlam 2016.
It will be interesting to see if Nikki Bella will continue to make more appearances on WWE TV.
