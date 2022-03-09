"I don't think Roman Reigns can touch the match that they're going to give us" - WWE Hall of Famer on major WrestleMania 38 bout

Nikki Bella recently stated that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey could take the spotlight away from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

The WWE Hall of Famer was on this week's episode of The Bump where she discussed her life outside the company. She also spoke about the women's division and commended the work that the current crop of women are putting in week after week.

Bella said that Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair would be a treat to watch. She pointed out that while Rousey would be the favorite to go over, Flair has been on a roll recently and the outcome of the match was unpredictable.

Here's what Nikki had to say:

"I think we're in for a treat. That's for sure. I think Charlotte is the best she has ever been in her entire career. I think she is so much fun to watch. You could tell that she just has a different mindset and then Ronda is coming in with a different mindset too. Being a new mom, it's weird how your perception of so much changes. So I feel like we'll probably be getting the most physical match from these two women that they've ever had in the history of their careers. I would automatically say like victory with Ronda but there's something about Charlotte. I think that this time around, it's very unpredictable." (59:02 - 59:48)

She also mentioned that the match would be physical and could overshadow the WrestleMania main event:

"I think we might see blood, or people getting involved. I just think it's going to be very aggressive. I don't think Roman Reigns can touch the match that they're going to give us," Nikki added. (59:55 - 1:00:06)

Roman Reigns brutalized Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden

This past Sunday, The Tribal Chief viciously attacked and brutalized The Beast Incarnate to send a message ahead of their WrestleMania encounter.

At the end of the night, Reigns stood tall over a fallen Lesnar holding both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship.

When using quotes from this article, please credit The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Arjun