"I have a ticket booked" - Nikki Bella hints at potential WrestleMania 38 appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently announced that she would be in attendance at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

Brie & Nikki Bella were the faces of WWE's women's division in the mid-2010s, with the latter having the longest reign with the now-defunct Divas Championship. They also starred in the E! reality series Total Divas and its spin-off called Total Bellas.

After a long absence from the squared circle, The Bella Twins made their return during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, but Nikki Bella may now be hinting at a WrestleMania appearance.

In a recent interview with Mario Lopez, the Hall of Famer disclosed that she had booked a ticket for the event and would also attend the Hall of Fame ceremony.

“So far, I have a ticket booked. That’s all I can say. The Undertaker is getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. Vince McMahon announced he’s inducting him, so I’ll for sure be at the Hall of Fame because that’s an iconic moment. Being a Hall of Famer, I have to represent. Bellas always find some way to get themselves into trouble there," Nikki said (H/T Fightful)

Neither Nikki nor WWE have confirmed any in-ring return as of now. The former champion is currently working as a judge on America's Got Talent Extreme.

When was Nikki Bella's last WWE singles match?

Though The Bella Twins have recently competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, "Fearless" Nikki has not wrestled a singles match in WWE since 2018.

During Evolution, WWE's first-ever all-women pay-per-view, Bella fought then-RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a losing effort before injuries forced her into retirement.

