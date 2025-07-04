Nikki Bella makes massive request to WWE ahead of Evolution 2

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has a request ahead of Evolution 2.0 on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. Bella was expected to face Liv Morgan at the premium live event before the Judgment Day member suffered a right shoulder injury.

Nikki returned to the ring during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match as the No. 30 entrant, lasting three minutes and eliminating one superstar. She appeared on the June 9 episode of WWE RAW and was attacked by Morgan, which led to speculation that they were heading for a match at Evolution 2.0.

However, Morgan injured her shoulder the following week and had to undergo surgery. It's unclear what the current plan is for Nikki Bella, who agreed with Dave LaGreca while speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show that Natalya should be on the Evolution match card, seemingly requesting WWE to book her for the all-women's premium live event.

"Could we get some Natalya on Evolution, please? I think Natalya is doing some of the best work of her career and I would love to see Natalya [be a] part of Evolution," LaGreca said.

Bella responded by agreeing and praising the Queen of Harts' commitment:

"I agree. She's one of those who has still stuck around, didn't go have babies, didn't take a break, didn't retire and come back. She's still been present, and I agree with you. She's doing some of her best work outside of the WWE ring right now. Like, that Nattie character is so bada** and amazing." [28:20 - 28:38]

Nikki Bella was referring to the "Nattie" character Natalya has been using outside WWE. It's a more serious character, ditching her trademark pink attire for a black one. She's also more vicious and mean, flipping off her opponents and attacking rivals in the crowd.

Nikki Bella wants to face Rhea Ripley as a heel

Speaking to Sports Illustrated last month, Nikki Bella discussed some of her dream matches. One of those was a match against Rhea Ripley but with a twist. She wanted to face Mami as a heel, creating a unique dynamic for a dream match.

"I think one day it would be incredible to work Rhea Ripley. I've been saying this for the past, I think, four or five years. I would really love to do something with her, but I don't want to be a good girl when I do it," Nikki said. [6:08 - 6:22]

The Hall of Famer added that if she gets in the ring with a celebrity, it would be against Serena Williams.

