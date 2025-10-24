Nikki Bella officially confirms major WWE plans

Former Divas Champion Nikki Bella recently talked about her major WWE plans with her sister, Brie Bella. Together, the duo were known as The Bella Twins in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

The Bella Twins are two of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. Although Nikki Bella has returned to World Wrestling Entertainment this year, Brie Bella is currently out of in-ring competition. However, she is heavily rumored to join her sister in the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

Nikki Bella was added to the WWE 2K25 roster in September 2025. Since then, the legend has been calling out 2K, asking them to change her playable character in the video game, as she wasn't pleased about how she looked in it. There were reports that Bella's character could be updated in the next iteration of the game. Now, Nikki herself has confirmed that this is indeed going to happen.

Ad

Trending

During a recent edition of The Nikkie & Brie Show, the Hall of Famer revealed that the company had finally scanned her for the 2K26 video game.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

"So they scanned me for the WWE video game, for 2K," she told Brie Bella.

Check out their podcast below:

Ad

Nikki Bella could form a tag team with Stephanie Vaquer in WWE

On the latest edition of RAW, Stephanie Vaquer locked horns with Roxanne Perez in a singles match. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, the match ultimately ended in La Primera's favor.

Ad

Following her win, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez started assaulting the current Women's World Champion. Much to everyone's surprise, Nikki Bella came out to make the save.

Later in a backstage segment, Bella told Vaquer that she might need the latter if The Judgment Day comes after her in the future. This all but confirms that Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella will form a tag team against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, most probably on next week's RAW.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Bella's WWE future.

Please credit The Nikki and Brie Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences