Nikki Bella open to lengthy WWE run on one condition

Nikki Bella has opened up about her desire to have an extended run in WWE. The former Divas Champion returned to the promotion a few weeks ago ahead of the Evolution PLE.
The WWE Hall of Famer was confronted by Liv Morgan, who ended up attacking her. While a possible match between the two was put on hold due to an injury to Morgan, Nikki will still be part of the event.
This week on RAW, Nikki Bella revealed that she will be part of the Battle Royal at Evolution. She expressed a desire to win and earn a title shot at Clash in Paris. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, she mentioned that winning at the all-women's PLE could kickstart another lengthy run in the company.
“I’m so excited to be part of the battle royal. I want that big moment. To have such a big moment, I really, really wanna win because I think this is the perfect way to start a great comeback — a comeback that isn’t here for just a month or two, it’s here for a while,” she said. [H/T - Ringside News]
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
The winner of the multi-woman match will have a title shot at Clash in Paris, although it isn't specified which championship can be challenged for. However, if Nikki does win this coming weekend, she'll certainly be around for a while longer, as the Paris PLE takes place on August 31.
Nikki Bella's last match in WWE
Fans last saw Nikki Bella compete in the ring when she appeared in this year's Women's Royal Rumble. She was the final entrant in the marquee match and eliminated Bayley before being tossed over the top rope by Nia Jax.
Before that, she competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble match, and with another Battle Royal in her sights at Evolution, we may see a longer spell for her in WWE.
Nikki Bella was also part of the inaugural Evolution PLE in 2018, where she lost to Ronda Rousey in a RAW Women's title match.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!