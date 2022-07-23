Nikki Bella opens up about possibility of a WWE return

Nikki Bella shared that if the right moment comes, The Bella Twins could make a return to WWE.

The Bella Twins announced their retirement in 2019 after initially signing in 2007. During their active years, both Nikki & Brie captured the Divas Championship, with the former holding the title for 301 days. A year after their retirement, they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

In an interview with TV Insider, The Bella Twins were asked if watching their upcoming Biography: WWE Legends episode reignited their passion. Nikki stated that wrestling never leaves and nobody ever retires from the sport:

"Wrestling never leaves you. I hear that from all the past legends. Wrestling is always there with you. I’m told nobody ever retires (...) If it’s the right moment and it makes sense, we will be back."

The Bella Twins returned to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble 2022. Brie entered first at #19 while Nikki at #24. Unfortunately, they were both unsuccessful.

The Bella Twins don't want to take away the efforts of current female WWE Superstars

The Bella Twins played a major role during the Divas Revolution of the company. Although the former champions are well-known, they don't want to get all the attention.

During the same interview, Nikki Bella said they discussed their return carefully. They stated that they don't want to take away opportunities from active women on the roster:

"The one thing Brie and I have been so respectful of is the other women’s time. They are there every week. They work really hard. We never want to come in and take away an opportunity. If there is an opportunity where it enhances a female superstar, we would be there in a heartbeat."

For now, fans are waiting for the duo's eventual return. But it seems they'll put their attention elsewhere. Who do you want to see The Bella Twins face if they return to WWE? Leave your picks in the comment section below!

