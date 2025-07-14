Nikki Bella reacts to Naomi winning the WWE Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025

Nikki Bella has reacted to Naomi winning the WWE Women's World Championship at the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event.

Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She threw Ripley out of the ring before shifting her attention towards SKY, whom she pinned to win the championship.

On X, Nikki reacted to Naomi winning the Women's World Championship and also celebrated the success of the Evolution Premium Live Event.

"That’s Evolution baby!!!! Triiinnn!!!! 🔥😭 #WWEEvolution," wrote Bella.

Check out the post on X:

Naomi and Nikki were in action at the WWE Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event. The new Women's World Champion lost a No Holds Barred Match to Jade Cargill earlier in the same night. Meanwhile, Nikki was eliminated from the Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship at Clash In Paris.

The Battle Royal was won by Stephanie Vaquer, who is now in line to challenge Naomi for the title, unless the title changes hands before the show.

Nikki herself had several memorable moments during the Battle Royal. She shared the ring with multiple talented women, including former women's champions like Natalya, Nia Jax, and others.

