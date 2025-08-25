Nikki Bella reacts to rumors of a relationship with 25-year-old WWE Superstar

Nikki Bella recently went through a divorce, which was completely in the public eye, and it seems that there are many fans who are pushing for her to get back into dating.That being said, a recent rumor on social media claimed that the Bella Twin had slid into the DMs of a 25-year-old, unnamed WWE Superstar.It was claimed as part of a social media post that Bella then spent the night with the WWE star in question after the two went out to dinner. It was also noted that there was a 15-year age gap that Bella wasn't bothered by.She made it clear!This story was shared on Instagram, and Nikki Bella was quick to respond with a three-word message noting that it wasn't true.It appears that this could be another internet rumor that doesn't have any substance behind it, since Bella has now confirmed that there is no relationship. The WWE Hall of Famer filed for divorce from her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, last year.Nikki Bella will be part of WWE RAW in the UK to call out Becky LynchNikki Bella has a busy schedule at present since she has made her return to WWE and is in the middle of a feud with Becky Lynch. The two women already exchanged words last week, and it seems that Bella has now made the trip to the UK to set up a confrontation on WWE RAW. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Women's Intercontinental Championship could end up being the deciding factor in this feud, and Clash in Paris appears to be the intended location. Lynch and Bella have been pushing for a match for weeks, and finally, this week on RAW, it could be made official.It will be interesting to see how she fares in her first PLE match in seven years against someone of Becky Lynch's calibre.