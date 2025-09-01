Nikki Bella reacts after Triple H's message following heartbreaking loss

Nikki Bella faced Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at last night's Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. Despite her best efforts, the Fearless came up short against The Man and had to leave France empty-handed. Nikki later took to X/Twitter to react with a heartfelt message after Triple H praised her performance at the event.Both Nikki and Becky Lynch gave their best during the match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The hard-hitting match ended when Becky rolled up Nikki to get the three count and successfully defend her gold.After the match, Triple H took to X to share his thoughts on the match. He wrote that Becky proved to everyone why she's the champion, while Nikki proved why she's a legend.After reading such a heartfelt message from The Game, Nikki replied on X, stating how much his words meant to her.&quot;This means so much. 🙏🏼&quot; Nikki wrote.Nikki &amp;amp; Brie @NikkiAndBrieLINK@TripleH This means so much 🙏🏼While the two stars had a banger of a match on French soil, it will be interesting to see how this rivalry continues as their feud seems to be far from over.Becky Lynch also interfered in the main event after beating Nikki BellaThe night wasn't over for the Man after her victory over Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris. Following her monumental win, Becky also showed up during the main event match for the World Heavyweight Championship. She interfered and helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain his gold.During the closing moments of the Fatal Four-Way Match for the title, a hooded figure appeared and attacked CM Punk with a low blow. The figure was later revealed to be the Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, who has now joined her husband's faction. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans have mixed opinions about Becky being the newest member of The Vision. It will be exciting to see how this alliance plays out in the coming weeks.