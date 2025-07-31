Nikki Bella reveals if she is using dating apps

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella has revealed whether she is using any dating apps after her divorce. The 41-year-old returned to WWE in June and has since been featured on the programming, recently competing on the last episode of Monday Night RAW. While she looks for a longer run in WWE, a lot has happened in the life of the former Divas Champion.
Nikki Bella married her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvinstev in August 2022, before filing for divorce in September last year. This came after Artem was arrested on charges of domestic violence. Since then, the WWE Hall of Famer has been single.
In an interview with Access Hollywood, Bella talked about her dating life and revealed whether she had thought about getting on a dating app. She was asked whether she had any "summer flings."
"No. I tell people I'm dating my son. It's really weird because I don't crave it at all. I am tempted to get on, is it Raya or Reya? I'm tempted to get on there just to have maybe a fun like texting-sesh type of summer love, but I'm not in the mood to wine and dine with anyone like at all," she said. [From 04:43 to 05:02]
Check out the video below:
Nikki and Artem finalized their divorce last November, and reportedly share the custody of their four-year-old son Matteo.
Nikki Bella revealed why she isn't looking for anything serious "for years"
Nikki Bella also appeared for an interview with fellow WWE star Cody Rhodes on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? Podcast. During the conversation, Nikki Bella revealed why she isn't looking for anything serious when it comes to dating for the time being.
"I don't want anything serious for years because I don't want anything to interfere with my son and I. And I don't want my son to meet anyone. I just want him to have his mom and his dad and that's it. I think that's healthy for him right now," she mentioned. [From 44:25 to 44:40]
Check out the video below:
It looks like Nikki Bella is relishing her time as a single mother, and with a lot of ventures on her hands, including WWE, she wants to keep things the same way for some time.
