Nikki Bella's husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence - Reports

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Nikki Bella's husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for alleged domestic violence. The couple tied the knot in 2022 after dating for three years.

Bella (Nikki Garcia) and Chigvintsev were partners in Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars. In 2020, the couple got engaged before welcoming their first child, later that year.

The report from TMZ Sports noted that Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa, California, where he was booked into the Napa County Jail.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The former WWE Divas Champion has been inactive from professional wrestling for over two years. The last time she stepped foot inside the squared circle was during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The following year, Nikki Bella and her sister, Brie Bella, announced they had mutually agreed not to renew their contracts with WWE. The Bella Twins also rebranded themselves as 'The Garcia Twins.'

During her time in WWE, Nikki Bella won the Divas Championship twice. In 2020, she was also inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside her sister, Brie.

Brie Bella recently appeared on AEW programming and was ringside for her husband, Bryan Danielson's triumphant AEW World Championship win over Swerve Strickland.

It remains to be seen if Nikki plans on returning to professional wrestling in any capacity in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback