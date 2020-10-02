Anna Jay was a guest on the Battleground podcast, and the AEW star spoke on various topics, including how she got into pro wrestling, the dream matches she wants, and Nikki Bella's influence on her career.

During the interview, Anna Jay opened up on how Nikki Bella got her into pro wrestling.

AEW's Anna Jay wants to face Nikki Bella

Anna Jay admitted that she took inspiration from Nikki Bella and decided to pursue pro wrestling as a career. The Dark Order member revealed that she found Nikki Bella charismatic and would love to have a long match without any stipulations with the former WWE Divas Champion.

While Jay understands that the match may not happen anytime soon, she still feels that her dream match against Nikki Bella would be a lifelong goal and it would be cool if it comes to fruition.

"There's so many people I want to wrestle who are wrestling right now. But, I honestly think who got me into wrestling is Nikki Bella. I'm not going to lie about it. She's charismatic. She made me believe that was something I could do one day. So I would love to wrestle her. No stipulations. I would like to go a very long time in the ring with her. That would be a lifelong goal, but I don't think that's going to happen now, but that would be very cool."

Anna Jay also revealed how she got into AEW. Jay trained at the Power Factory, and her coach was none other than QT Marshall, who knew Cody Rhodes.

As AEW could not get many wrestlers on board due to the pandemic's travel restrictions, Anna Jay received a call about working a match on AEW Dark. She impressed on her AEW debut and was called for another match on Dynamite against Hikaru Shida. The rest, as they say, is history.

“I trained at the Power Factory. There’s a connection there. QT Marshall, who was my coach and he knew Cody Rhodes. AEW was not a thing when I started training. During the pandemic, they did not have their handle on a lot of wrestlers due to travel restrictions. I was in driving distance so I got the call that they wanted me to do a dark match with Penelope Ford. That was my first match with AEW. I got called the next week to have the match with Shida on Dynamite. The following week, the rest is history so I really lucked out.” H/t WrestlingNews.co

The 22-year-old AEW star is primed to become one of the top talents in AEW's women's division, and her inclusion in the Dark Order is a step in the right direction.