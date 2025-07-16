Nikki Bella sends emotional message to WWE RAW star following Evolution

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella delivered a message to one of the fastest rising stars on the main roster following Evolution and Monday's episode of RAW. Nikki wrestled her first one-on-one match in seven years on RAW, beating Chelsea Green.

The two-time WWE Divas Champion participated in the Evolution Battle Royal. She came up short after being eliminated by Lash Legend and had a heated moment with Green, setting up their match the following night on RAW.

After beating the former Women's United States Champion, The Secret Hervice began attacking the Hall of Famer. Stephanie Vaquer, who won the Evolution Battle Royal, rushed to the ring, cleaned house, and saved Nikki from suffering further damage.

In a post on Instagram, Nikki Bella had a message for La Primera, as well as the female NXT stars, for giving her a warm welcome backstage.

"A real one 🔥 La Primera 💋 @stephanie.vaquer. With a little dump from the past few days. really loved sharing the locker room with the NXT women. They reminded me so much of my girls and me when we were started out," Nikki wrote.

Nikki Bella also shared photos from Evolution, RAW, and other events over the past week. She even put up photos from her wine business with Brie Bella, as well as an article about their Bonita Bonita Wine.

Nikki Bella comments on awkward finish against Chelsea Green on RAW

The match between Nikki Bella and Chelsea Green had an awkward finish due to the Hall of Famer going for her old finisher rather than Rack Attack 2.0. Green made the adjustment, but the landing was still quite odd, though it was still enough to get the win.

On RAW Recap, Nikki explained that it was all just ring rust on her part. The original Rack Attack finisher led to her neck injury, which prompted her to change it to the current version.

"What's crazy is everyone kept telling me backstage, 'It's going to be like riding an old bike.' Well, yeah, it was like riding such an old bike that I went and put Chelsea up in my old Rack Attack that broke my neck. And what was weird is I haven't hit that since 2016," Nikki said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Nikki added that she was even shocked that she tried to do the old version of her finisher. However, she didn't care about the haters online since she won her match.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

