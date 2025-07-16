  • home icon
Nikki Bella sends emotional message to WWE RAW star following Evolution

By JP David
Published Jul 16, 2025 10:04 GMT
Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Photo: WWE.com)
Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer (Photo source: wwe.com)

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella delivered a message to one of the fastest rising stars on the main roster following Evolution and Monday's episode of RAW. Nikki wrestled her first one-on-one match in seven years on RAW, beating Chelsea Green.

The two-time WWE Divas Champion participated in the Evolution Battle Royal. She came up short after being eliminated by Lash Legend and had a heated moment with Green, setting up their match the following night on RAW.

After beating the former Women's United States Champion, The Secret Hervice began attacking the Hall of Famer. Stephanie Vaquer, who won the Evolution Battle Royal, rushed to the ring, cleaned house, and saved Nikki from suffering further damage.

In a post on Instagram, Nikki Bella had a message for La Primera, as well as the female NXT stars, for giving her a warm welcome backstage.

"A real one 🔥 La Primera 💋 @stephanie.vaquer. With a little dump from the past few days. really loved sharing the locker room with the NXT women. They reminded me so much of my girls and me when we were started out," Nikki wrote.
Nikki Bella also shared photos from Evolution, RAW, and other events over the past week. She even put up photos from her wine business with Brie Bella, as well as an article about their Bonita Bonita Wine.

Nikki Bella comments on awkward finish against Chelsea Green on RAW

The match between Nikki Bella and Chelsea Green had an awkward finish due to the Hall of Famer going for her old finisher rather than Rack Attack 2.0. Green made the adjustment, but the landing was still quite odd, though it was still enough to get the win.

On RAW Recap, Nikki explained that it was all just ring rust on her part. The original Rack Attack finisher led to her neck injury, which prompted her to change it to the current version.

"What's crazy is everyone kept telling me backstage, 'It's going to be like riding an old bike.' Well, yeah, it was like riding such an old bike that I went and put Chelsea up in my old Rack Attack that broke my neck. And what was weird is I haven't hit that since 2016," Nikki said. [H/T: SEScoops]
Nikki added that she was even shocked that she tried to do the old version of her finisher. However, she didn't care about the haters online since she won her match.

