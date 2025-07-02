Nikki Bella sends a message following major WWE announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has shared a post on her Instagram handle following a massive announcement. WWE recently announced the second Evolution PLE, scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, and unveiled the official poster for the PLE.

Ad

On October 28, 2018, WWE presented Evolution from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The all-women PLE featured some of the biggest female stars in the company. The show was headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the RAW Women's Title, with The Baddest Woman on the Planet picking up the win.

Seven long years later, WWE has brought back Evolution, set to emanate from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Triple H took to X/Twitter to reveal the official poster for the show. Shortly after WWE's big announcement, Nikki Bella took to her Instagram handle and shared a post.

Ad

Trending

Notice the "upside-down smiley" emoji that Nikki used in the caption of her post, and the fact that she's still on the poster despite Liv Morgan getting injured and plans for the duo's match at the PLE getting canceled. The veteran appears to be saying she's still going to appear at the PLE, and one wonders what WWE plans to do with her at the event.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

Nikki Bella's thoughts on WWE bringing back Evolution

After WWE announced the return of Evolution, Bella had a chat with Sports Illustrated. The WWE Hall of Famer shared her detailed thoughts on the event:

“What makes Evolution extra special, it’s that word ‘evolution’ of where the women have come from in the past to now. To look at that road that has been so long. This is what I love about it and what I look at it as a fan is to have those surprises of women from the past, who are they going to take on from the present? Is there someone in the future, is there someone at NXT going to come and call someone out on Monday Night Raw?” (H/T EWrestlingNews)

Ad

Ad

﻿

The card for Evolution 2025 is slowly taking shape. The event will likely be headlined by a WWE Women's Title match pitting Tiffany Stratton against Trish Stratus. For many fans, this has been a dream matchup for a long time, and the WWE Universe can't wait to see these two women square off in the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action