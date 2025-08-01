  • home icon
Nikki Bella suffered an awkward injury on WWE RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 01, 2025 16:49 GMT
Nikki Bella suffered an injury (image via WWE)
Nikki Bella suffered an injury (image via WWE.com)

Nikki Bella returned to the ring this past week on WWE RAW when she was part of the eight-woman tag team match that saw her team with Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley against Chelsea Green, her Secret Hervice, and Naomi.

The faces were able to pick up the win, but it seems that it came at a cost for Nikki, who recently revealed on The Nikki & Brie Show that she suffered an awkward injury during the match. Bella stated that her implant moved right into her ribs after she took an elbow drop from Piper Niven.

“I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my t*t looked at. I just was telling Brie, I'm like having conversations with my shirt off and I'm thinking in my head like, I didn’t think I’d be here today on my day off in New York City getting my b**bs looked at, knowing that my implant I think has moved, and I'm like alright, it has moved... Anyone see that heat spot Monday night? Piper’s elbow drop? Yeah. It’s been hard to laugh and cough, but it’s okay, we’re gonna get it fixed one day,” she said. [2:48 - 3:35]
Despite the injury, Nikki managed to finish the match and continue her current story with Stephanie Vaquer, Chelsea Green, and The Secret Hervice.

Nikki Bella isn't currently scheduled for SummerSlam

Nikki Bella returned to the ring earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, and there were plans for her to wrestle for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution, but they were changed when Liv Morgan suffered an injury in June.

Nikki Bella is currently part of a storyline with Stephanie Vaquer and The Green Regime on RAW. However, she is not on the card for WWE SummerSlam this weekend, even though The Bella Twins will be in town to be part of a wine event and several appearances for DraftKings, which may allow them to make an appearance during the two-night event.

Please credit The Nikki & Brie Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

