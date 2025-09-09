  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nikki Bella
  • Nikki Bella Taps Out to Former WWE Champion After Massive Disrespect

Nikki Bella Taps Out to Former WWE Champion After Massive Disrespect

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 09, 2025 02:28 GMT
Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion has been disrespecting Nikki Bella. Tonight, they competed in a singles match.

Ad

Asuka has had a change in attitude in recent weeks, especially when it comes to IYO SKY. The former Women's Champion has gotten angry over who SKY has been talking to backstage. She got upset with her former stablemate over being friends with Rhea Ripley. Last week on RAW, when Nikki was talking to IYO SKY, the Empress of Tomorrow cut her off and told her not to speak to her friend. Tonight again, Nikki was talking to IYO when Asuka interrupted them, and she asked the WWE Hall of Famer not to talk to her friend. Bella was fed up this time and challenged her to a match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the bout, both women took each other to the limit. This was the first singles meeting between them. However, Nikki's time away from the ring was her biggest disadvantage as she tapped out to Asuka.

Ad

Nikki Bella Teases Major Plan for Her Character

Nikki Bella made her WWE return ahead of Evolution 2. It looked like she was headed for a feud with Liv Morgan. However, the former Women's World Champion suffered a legitimate injury, which put her out of action. Bella then competed in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025. Since then, she went on to compete for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris. Now, she has teased about making a change.

Ad

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show, the WWE Hall of Famer said that she had to change her in-ring style when she returned from her broken neck, but she is now trying to get back to being a powerhouse.

"I’ve always been more known as a powerhouse and that slightly changed when I came back from my broken neck, so in that way, I had to change, you know, some of my move set and change, you know, what I was doing in my craft and now I know I’m going to do that again," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Nikki Bella will continue to feud with Asuka.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications