Nikki Bella Taps Out to Former WWE Champion After Massive Disrespect

A former WWE champion has been disrespecting Nikki Bella. Tonight, they competed in a singles match.Asuka has had a change in attitude in recent weeks, especially when it comes to IYO SKY. The former Women's Champion has gotten angry over who SKY has been talking to backstage. She got upset with her former stablemate over being friends with Rhea Ripley. Last week on RAW, when Nikki was talking to IYO SKY, the Empress of Tomorrow cut her off and told her not to speak to her friend. Tonight again, Nikki was talking to IYO when Asuka interrupted them, and she asked the WWE Hall of Famer not to talk to her friend. Bella was fed up this time and challenged her to a match.During the bout, both women took each other to the limit. This was the first singles meeting between them. However, Nikki's time away from the ring was her biggest disadvantage as she tapped out to Asuka.Nikki Bella Teases Major Plan for Her CharacterNikki Bella made her WWE return ahead of Evolution 2. It looked like she was headed for a feud with Liv Morgan. However, the former Women's World Champion suffered a legitimate injury, which put her out of action. Bella then competed in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025. Since then, she went on to compete for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris. Now, she has teased about making a change.Speaking on the Nikki &amp; Brie Show, the WWE Hall of Famer said that she had to change her in-ring style when she returned from her broken neck, but she is now trying to get back to being a powerhouse.&quot;I’ve always been more known as a powerhouse and that slightly changed when I came back from my broken neck, so in that way, I had to change, you know, some of my move set and change, you know, what I was doing in my craft and now I know I’m going to do that again,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see if Nikki Bella will continue to feud with Asuka.