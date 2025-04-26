Nikki Bella wants two WWE WrestleMania match additions

Nikki Bella competed at four WrestleMania events between 2009 and 2017. In a recent podcast episode, the WWE Hall of Famer suggested an idea to get more men and women on the card at The Show of Shows.
WWE holds the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal every year on 'Mania weekend. While the match sometimes occurs on the main show, it has taken place on SmackDown before WrestleMania since 2021.
On The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella said the match should be held at WrestleMania in future years. She also thinks the Women's Battle Royal should return as an annual WrestleMania tradition.
"This is my one thing with 'Mania," Nikki stated. "I wish there was just a way to get everyone involved. I loved when they had the Battle Royals, and now with two nights they should do a male one and a female one, and then you see everyone." [20:26 – 20:43]
In 2018, WWE introduced the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal as a female alternative to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The match only took place twice before being removed from the WrestleMania card in 2020.
Nia Jax's response to Nikki Bella's WrestleMania idea
The latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show featured an appearance from Nia Jax. The 2024 Queen of the Ring winner did not appear at WrestleMania 41 despite being one of WWE's most prominent female stars over the last year.
Jax agreed with Nikki Bella that WWE should stage two Battle Royals at every WrestleMania event. She also mentioned that an intergender Battle Royal would be a good idea.
"Actually, I would love to do that," Jax said. "That's a good time. The guys are so much fun to work with. The fun part for the girls is just getting our gear and our look. Even the fans wanna tune in and see what our look is. Everybody wants to be showcased on this, and I get it, it is what it is, but it would be nice if it was all, especially with two days." [20:44 – 21:11]
WrestleMania 42 will take place on April 11-12, 2026, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The stadium previously hosted WrestleMania 30 and WrestleMania 34.
