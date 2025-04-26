Nikki Bella wants two WWE WrestleMania match additions

Nikki Bella competed at four WrestleMania events between 2009 and 2017. In a recent podcast episode, the WWE Hall of Famer suggested an idea to get more men and women on the card at The Show of Shows.

Ad

WWE holds the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal every year on 'Mania weekend. While the match sometimes occurs on the main show, it has taken place on SmackDown before WrestleMania since 2021.

On The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella said the match should be held at WrestleMania in future years. She also thinks the Women's Battle Royal should return as an annual WrestleMania tradition.

"This is my one thing with 'Mania," Nikki stated. "I wish there was just a way to get everyone involved. I loved when they had the Battle Royals, and now with two nights they should do a male one and a female one, and then you see everyone." [20:26 – 20:43]

Ad

Trending

Ad

In 2018, WWE introduced the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal as a female alternative to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The match only took place twice before being removed from the WrestleMania card in 2020.

Nia Jax's response to Nikki Bella's WrestleMania idea

The latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show featured an appearance from Nia Jax. The 2024 Queen of the Ring winner did not appear at WrestleMania 41 despite being one of WWE's most prominent female stars over the last year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jax agreed with Nikki Bella that WWE should stage two Battle Royals at every WrestleMania event. She also mentioned that an intergender Battle Royal would be a good idea.

"Actually, I would love to do that," Jax said. "That's a good time. The guys are so much fun to work with. The fun part for the girls is just getting our gear and our look. Even the fans wanna tune in and see what our look is. Everybody wants to be showcased on this, and I get it, it is what it is, but it would be nice if it was all, especially with two days." [20:44 – 21:11]

Ad

WrestleMania 42 will take place on April 11-12, 2026, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The stadium previously hosted WrestleMania 30 and WrestleMania 34.

Please credit The Nikki & Brie Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More