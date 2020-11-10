This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Nikki Cross confront Alexa Bliss backstage. Bliss didn't recall the conversation the duo had last week on RAW. Cross blamed herself for the situation between them and for letting Alexa get brainwashed by The Fiend.

Nikki Cross then asked Alexa Bliss to choose between her and The Fiend, with Bliss choosing The Fiend.

Nikki Cross wants to save Alexa Bliss from The Fiend

Nikki Cross was a guest on RAW Talk following this week's episode of RAW. She was asked about her former tag team aprtner Alexa Bliss. Cross said that the Alexa Bliss we see right now is under The Fiend's spell and added that she refused to give up on her:

It's not her talking, ok? This isn't Alexa talking. He's got his hooks in her, she's under his spell. I tried everything. I've tried everything and maybe it's time to change up the tactics.

She can lash out at me all she wants. She can push me away as much as she wants. I'm not going to give up on her. We were tag team partners, we were tag team champions, twice, I'm not willing to give up all of that. As her best friend, maybe I'm the only one that can reach her, and maybe I do need to shake some sense into her, Charly.

Nikki Cross also accused The Fiend of playing games with Alexa Bliss' mind, stressing that the Alexa we see right now is under The Fiend's spell. Nikki Cross also stressed that she wasn't walking away from her best friend:

He's playing games with her. He's gone in her head and she needs to get out of whatever she's in and that's up to me. She's obsessed with him.

The Lexi that spoke to me last night, the Lexi that spoke to me last week, the one that I saw week's before that, he's done something to her. Like I said to you before, she's under his spell. Would you walk away from a friend if she was.....would you walk away?

If you wanna ask me what's more powerful - The Fiend or my friendship to Lexi or how I feel about Lexi or what she means to me, then let's ask that question and see what's more powerful.

Can Nikki Cross save Alexa Bliss from the clutches of The Fiend? What could The Fiend have planned next? Sound off in the comments section below.

